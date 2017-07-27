Charges laid in deadly Stittsville crash

Ottawa police have laid charges against Chris Galletta, 18, the Ottawa teen they believe was behind the wheel in a single-vehicle crash that killed two teens and injured one other in June.

Galletta has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, two counts of criminal negligence causing death, and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Four teenagers were headed back from a bush party on a Sunday night, on Fernbank Road near Stittsville, when police say Galletta attempted to pass another car, but swerved off the road into a wooded area. Two 17-year-old girls, Maddie Clement and Machaela Martel, were killed in the accident, while a third was taken to hospital but later released.

The four teens were reportedly attending a party at a quarry owned by Thomas Cavanagh Construction, which was known as a place where teens in the Stittsville area went to party.

While it is believed that Galletta was also at the party, police have not brought any impaired driving charges in relation to the crash.

Clement, one of the girls killed in the crash, left behind a young 14-month-old daughter. In the aftermath of the crash, a GoFundMe was set up that has now raised over $13,000 dollars for her family and daughter.