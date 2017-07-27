Five Things to do in Ottawa this weekend, July 28-30 (that aren't La Machine)

Ottawa’s busy July ends on a bang this weekend, with plenty of things happening in the city. And if three-day robotics spectacles aren’t your thing, then check out any of these other :

The Ottawa Asian Fest is taking place in Chinatown, on Somerset between Bronson and Arthur. The Night Market is returning this year, including fan favourites like Hong Kong Bubble Waffles, squid on a stick, and bubble tea. The festival runs 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 12 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. And it’s free.

After a year marked by tensions between the Somali community and the city, the first annual Somali Cultural Festival goes at city hall on Saturday. There will be food, dancing, and performances, including a panel discussion led by the creators of the Toronto-based Somali podcast Sheeko Sheeko. It’s free, and runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For those who are looking for a more educational experience, Ottawa (de)tours is hosting ‘Narratives,’ a 90-minute walking tour that will explore Ottawa’s colonial past. The tour is centred around the many statues in Ottawa with checkered histories, and will provide a new perspective on the city and country. The tour is led by Tonya Davidson, a sociology professor at Carleton University. Tickets are $20-25 at ottawadetours.ca

Hosted by Speaking of Space, residents can come check out the night sky with telescopes set up on the sidewalk, free for public use. There will also be virtual reality headsets available to help improve the experience and give people young and old a chance to dip their toes in astronomy and astrophotography. It’s free and begins at 9:30 p.m. on Friday at Marion Dewar Plaza outside city hall.