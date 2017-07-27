Gatineau police search for suspects in tombstone toppling

Gatineau police are no closer to making an arrest in two cases of vandalism to a cemetery, and are asking the public to come forward with information.

On two separate occasions this month, someone toppled a number of headstones in St-Grégoire De Nazianz cemetery, Buckingham.

The damage is as much sentimental as monetary.

“We are talking about several thousand dollars in damages,” said Andrée East, media relations officer with the Gatineau police. More than the cost, she said, “there is the whole emotional portion for the families of the deceased that these monuments represent.”

At some point on the night of July 4, and then again during the night of July 17, someone entered the cemetery and knocked over several gravestones.