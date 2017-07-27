Government wants security screening to be culturally sensitive

Transport Canada is looking for input to make sure the pat-downs, wand-overs and full-body scans that have become part of airport travel are also culturally sensitive.



On behalf of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, Transport Canada has a survey online that asks people who wear cultural, religious or medical clothing about their experience with security

The agency doesn’t specify what kind of items they’re interested in, but presumably the list would include any kind of face or head covering, religious items and medical devices like walkers or wheelchairs.

The agency mentions a long list of terrorist incidents on airplanes and says that, with airplane travel expected to climb and the country becoming more diverse, they expect screening procedures will have to deal with higher volumes and more cultural items.

Julie Leroux, a spokesperson for Transport Canada, said they want to be able to do both at the same time.

“Transport Canada is consulting the public on this issue in an effort to shape how the department delivers its security mandate while also respecting the medical, religious, and cultural rights of travellers in Canada,” she said in an email.



“The Government of Canada continuously assesses security measures and does not hesitate to take action when needed.”

She said there was no specific item of concern and she couldn’t say whether the agency was considering making any specific changes to security screening.

“Transport Canada is not in a position to speculate on the potential impact on screening processes for these items, as the consultation is ongoing.

Amira Elghawaby, communications director with the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said she’s glad to see the government consulting on this.