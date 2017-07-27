Coming to see Ottawa's robot street battle? Maybe leave the car at home

With a pair of mechanical beasts roaming Ottawa’s downtown streets this weekend, it’s going to be a challenge to park your own moving machine, as on-street parking is going to be severely curtailed this weekend.

La Machine has prompted a long list of road closures over the weekend — which means that not only will you struggle to find roads to drive your car on, but you will also have a hard time finding a place to park it.

For the entire weekend, parking will be prohibited in the Giant Tiger lot on George Street, as well as William Street Square. For most of Friday and Saturday, parking will be prohibited throughout most of the western part of the ByWard Market. There will be a brief window on Friday — 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. — during which you will be able to park. But, outside of those hours, on-street parking will be closed from 9 a.m. on Friday until Saturday at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, on-street parking will be closed between Booth Street and the Portage Bridge, as Kumo and Long Ma make their way from the Supreme Court of Canada building towards the Canadian War Museum — concluding with what one would imagine will be a battle scene of some sort.

However, if the thought of sentient machines battling it out doesn’t make you opt for a more bi-pedal form of transportation, parking is available at city hall for $2 on weekends and evenings after 6 p.m.