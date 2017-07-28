News / Ottawa

Gallery: Kumo from La Machine wakes up in Ottawa

The robot creatures from La Machine have arrived in Ottawa. Kumo, the spider, woke up just after 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Kumo, the giant spider, perches on the top of Notre Dame Cathedral in Ottawa's Byward Market ahead of the start of the opening night of La Machine. It runs from July 27 to 30.

Alex Abdelwahab / Metro Order this photo

Thousands of people came out to watch Kumo, the giant spider, wake up from his perch at the Notre Dame Catherdral in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

The show started around 8:30 p.m. and included a live orchestra, acrobatics, and the unique use of two large cranes to create art.

