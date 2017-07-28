Gallery: Kumo from La Machine wakes up in Ottawa
The robot creatures from La Machine have arrived in Ottawa. Kumo, the spider, woke up just after 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Thousands of people came out to watch Kumo, the giant spider, wake up from his perch at the Notre Dame Catherdral in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
The show started around 8:30 p.m. and included a live orchestra, acrobatics, and the unique use of two large cranes to create art.