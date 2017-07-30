GoFundMe campaign for athlete injured in arson raises over $28,000 in one weekend
Shintaro Tsukamoto, the Carleton student injured in an arson on July 17, faces a significant recovery process — and money is pouring in to help his family
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
One of the victims of an arson earlier in the month has raised over $28,000 in four days through a GoFundMe campaign.
After returning home after his first day at work in Ottawa, Shintaro Tsukamoto, a 20-year-old human rights student at Carleton University, sustained serious second-degree burns, as well as damage to his respiratory system, when two houses were set ablaze in an apparent arson on July 17.
As a result of his injuries, Tsukamoto needed to be airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, where he received skin grafts to nearly 15 per cent of his body. Tsukamoto underwent a second surgery over the weekend, which Connie Shepherd (the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign) says was a success.
While he survived the arson, he still faces a long and arduous challenge. Tsukamoto is a passionate athlete, say those close to him. He was a two-time National Ultimate Frisbee Championship winner, and was actively involved with a number of basketball teams in Toronto.
But since the burns that Tsukamoto sustained were, according to paramedics, concentrated on his upper body, he will have to re-learn how to use his hands.
“We know he will want to return to sports when he has healed,” wrote Shepherd. “This will be a long journey.”
Tsukamoto is in stable condition, but remains intubated in a Toronto hospital.
The response to the GoFundMe campaign has been swift: the family was able to raise over $17,000 in the first day, and after four days the number was approaching $30,000. The money will allow them to take time off while Tsukamoto is in hospital, and will help support his rehabilitation once he is out of hospital.
No arrests have yet been made in connection with the arsons.
Most Popular
-
Halifax police find loaded handgun in vehicle during traffic stop
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
The bloody war to be ‘the next boss’ after mobster Vito Rizzuto’s death
-
Man robbed, stabbed twice near Halifax Regional Police headquarters