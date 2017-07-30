GoFundMe campaign for athlete injured in arson raises over $28,000 in one weekend

One of the victims of an arson earlier in the month has raised over $28,000 in four days through a GoFundMe campaign.

After returning home after his first day at work in Ottawa, Shintaro Tsukamoto, a 20-year-old human rights student at Carleton University, sustained serious second-degree burns, as well as damage to his respiratory system, when two houses were set ablaze in an apparent arson on July 17.

As a result of his injuries, Tsukamoto needed to be airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, where he received skin grafts to nearly 15 per cent of his body. Tsukamoto underwent a second surgery over the weekend, which Connie Shepherd (the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign) says was a success.

While he survived the arson, he still faces a long and arduous challenge. Tsukamoto is a passionate athlete, say those close to him. He was a two-time National Ultimate Frisbee Championship winner, and was actively involved with a number of basketball teams in Toronto.

But since the burns that Tsukamoto sustained were, according to paramedics, concentrated on his upper body, he will have to re-learn how to use his hands.

“We know he will want to return to sports when he has healed,” wrote Shepherd. “This will be a long journey.”

Tsukamoto is in stable condition, but remains intubated in a Toronto hospital.

The response to the GoFundMe campaign has been swift: the family was able to raise over $17,000 in the first day, and after four days the number was approaching $30,000. The money will allow them to take time off while Tsukamoto is in hospital, and will help support his rehabilitation once he is out of hospital.