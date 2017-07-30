Ambitious Moose rail plan builds support, both inside and outside Ottawa

Claire Charron is a life-long city dweller. Having grown up in Hull, she moved to Ottawa proper 45 years ago. Her daughter and grandkids, on the other hand, live in Kemptville. Having sold her car years ago (“I can walk wherever, I can take the bus,” she said), current transit offerings make visiting her family challenging. The closest she can get by OC Transpo is Barrhaven; she often needs to get picked up by her son-in-law to make it the rest of the way.

It’s this sort of problem, she argues, which makes a regional transit network, like the proposed Moose rail network, a much-needed infrastructure development.

It’s not just Charron who supports the plan, either: as Moose battles with the City of Ottawa over their removal of 240 metres of track near the Princess of Wales Bridge, several surrounding municipalities—those that stand to benefit the most from the arrival of rail transit—have publicly lined up alongside the Moose Consortium.

Smith’s Falls, for instance, has been one of the earliest backers of Moose’s proposal, with Mayor Shawn Panko going to bat for Moose. “It is difficult to imagine a more symbolic offense to Canada’s 150th Anniversary than to break the one strategic railway connection in the National Capital Region between two founding provinces,” wrote Panko, in a letter to the Canadian Transportation Agency.

“If successful, the Moose proposal will be a key driver of economic growth and prosperity for the Town of Smiths Falls, our residents, business and industry,” wrote Panko, in a letter to the Canadian Transportation Agency. “The benefits will stretch out well beyond the town’s borders as the reality of commuter rail service to and from the Ottawa region will benefit much of Lanark County and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.”

Moose has found similar support on the other side of the Ottawa River, as well. The town of Bristol, QC, has been an open supporter of the plan. Early in 2017, Bristol’s town council passed a resolution that expressed interest in committing formal municipal resources to helping make the Moose network a reality, calling the plan “a way to strengthen the social vitality and economic resilience of the Municipality of Bristol in relation to the Greater National Capital Region.”

This is not to say that support has been universal—the town of Arnprior, for example, has remained on the fence publicly as it relates to Moose transit. Previously, they had passed on endorsing Moose’s business plan as it exists now, but remained open to the plan in the future.

As the population of the greater Ottawa region increases—North Grenville, for instance, has seen over 9 per cent growth since 2011—so too does the need for connectivity. “There’s housing projects being built, and there’s lots of people coming,” said Charron. “It’s grown in the last 8 years, it’s amazing.”

Economically speaking, this makes some sense. North Grenville, for instance, has nearly three times as many workers as it does jobs, per data released by the town last week. And it is growing—the population increased by over 9 per cent since 2011, in contrast to the 5.5 per cent growth achieved by the Ottawa region (which was itself higher than the rest of the province).

These are most often areas that are underserved—or not served at all—by transit. In a recent poll conducted by the North Grenville Times, 76 per cent of residents expressed support for the concept of a transit network in the area.

The lack of connectivity between Ottawa and its surrounding communities is far from a new problem. OC Transpo relies on a collection of partnerships to provide service in and out of the city, called “Rural Partner Routes.” But those run infrequently—Kemptville’s bus runs into Ottawa in the morning and out of the city at the end of the workday, for example—and are left to individual transportation companies, with varying schedules and capacities. One of the buses from Kemptville, says Charron, is full with government workers on a daily basis—to her, a sign of demand for regional transit.

While many questions remain about Moose’s proposal—the feasibility of it is still undergoing study—the bigger point for riders like Charron is that the region needs to look further down the road when it comes to transit planning.