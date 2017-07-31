Capital Pride aims to rediscover its political roots

Amidst tumultuous times for the world’s LGBTQ communities—from transphobia in the United States to anti-gay pogroms in Chechnya—it would not be unfair to say that organized Pride Weeks have, at times, been a bit too celebratory, losing sight of all the important work still left to do.

But this year, Capital Pride will try to reverse that, and embrace the fact that Pride is, and always has been, a political movement first and foremost.

“What’s happened is we’ve become particularly complacent with our gains,” said Capital Pride chair Tammy Dopson. “We have really, really celebrated a lot—but the education and advocacy components have fallen off in recent years.

“What we found is that our marginalized community needs our support,” said Dopson. “They’ve been there all along for us. Now it’s time for us to turn around and support them equally.”

Dopson points to the Fresh Zone—an alcohol-free space created for people in recovery, youth, families, and the Indigenous community—as an example of this commitment. In this year’s programming, Capital Pride have given it a more prominent place on Bank Street.

The theme of this year’s Pride Week, “Just Be,” was chosen with the goal of re-defining Pride’s message and purpose for the Ottawa community. It attempts to reflect a celebrates and encourages diversity, rather than just throwing a party to celebrate sexuality in all forms.

It’s not the first time that Capital Pride has chosen a theme with a distinct message: last year, their theme “Bathrooms Without Borders” was intended as a direct response to the so-called “bathroom wars” being waged in the southern U.S.

The hope is that Capital Pride can make a serious impact. “Albeit we may not be the largest Pride,” said Dopson, “I think we’re the most significant Pride. We’ve got great proximity to Parliament, we’ve got a great opportunity to make an impactful message that can go right up the street and resonate.”

This process is not unique to Capital Pride. After a public confrontation with Black Lives Matter, Pride Toronto took steps to increase its commitment to intersectionality in the 2017 iteration of their festival. “Every Pride organization is re-evaluating their efforts towards making an inclusive space that includes everyone feeling comfortable to present ourselves—our true selves,” said Dopson.