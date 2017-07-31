Ottawa EV charging stations delayed

Four months after Ontario’s network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations should have opened, only two-thirds of Ottawa’s stations are finished.

The Ministry of Transportation’s website lists 11 stations as “in service” and seven stations as “coming soon,” including stations not yet open in Barrhaven, Kanata, downtown and Old Ottawa East.

They should have been finished by March 31, but Bob Nichols, the ministry's spokesperson, said they will now open this fall.

“The time it takes to install, test and put a charging station into operation varies in each case," he said in an email, adding each partner dealt with unique circumstances, including "geography, available infrastructure and utility services.”

Last July, the province announced it would spend $20 million to build 500 charging stations with 24 partners.

Ottawa was meant to get 19 stations, but will settle for 18, after some stations were dropped — including one in Manotick and another in Gloucester — and others were added.

Nichols said participants submitted a list of locations ahead of time, but “as work progressed with their delivery partners, it was necessary for some of them to change the location of some of the charging stations.”

New sites were signed-off by the ministry, he said.

Gérard Gavrel, president of the Electric Vehicle Council of Ottawa, said he doesn’t believe they chose the right locations, especially compared to the situation in Quebec.

“It’s beautiful. You can now drive anywhere in Quebec with an electric car and you’ve now got charging stations all over the place,” he said, adding this is not the case in Ontario.