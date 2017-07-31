Proud City campaign identifies Ottawa's LGBT-friendly spaces

As Ottawa’s Pride Week approaches, businesses in Ottawa have a new way to publicly display their commitment to inclusivity and diversity.



The Proud City campaign, led by the Canadian Centre for Gender & Sexual Diversity (CCGSD), seeks to identify LGBTQ-friendly businesses in the Ottawa area and provide them with things like posters and window decals to display and signify their commitment to inclusivity.



“With upcoming Pride Week, we started this campaign just to promote inclusivity, and to promote acceptance,” said Caroline Deluce of the CCGSD.



By Monday, at least 67 businesses, mostly in Ottawa but also as far away as Vankleek Hill were taking part in the campaign.



Deluce hopes that number will grow.



“We’re pretty much trying to get as many businesses as possible,” she said.



The campaign is increasing the visibility of LGBTQ-friendly spaces, but a number of businesses involved with the Proud City campaign are looking to go above and beyond a simple sticker.



Madison, an employee of the family-owned Bellwether Vintage, a boutique clothing shop just off Bank Street, said that they had sent off their information to CCGSD, but weren’t entirely sure how to go about increasing their support for the Proud City campaign, or if there was anything more to the campaign that they could participate in.



For now, the campaign is limited mostly to increasing the visibility of LGBTQ-friendly spaces; businesses do not need to meet any requirements or criteria to be involved in the Proud City campaign. In addition, the CCGSD is offering inclusivity and diversity training in conjunction with the campaign, but “not that many” businesses have taken them up on the offer.



At least one church, Trinity United Church, did, however, and The Comic Book Shoppe on Bank Street, says that they plan on taking advantage of it soon.



An official launch party for the Proud City campaign will take place on Wednesday, at the Lansdowne Whole Foods, at 5 p.m.