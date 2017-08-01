Additional funding adds seven roads to resurfacing list

The City of Ottawa will resurface seven extra roads this year, thanks to an additional $500,000 approved by council in July.



At the July 12 meeting, Coun. Eli El-Chantiry put forward a motion to take the money from the capital reserve fund.



A memo sent to the mayor and members of city council on Monday, identifies the seven additional streets that will be resurfaced with this additional funding.



In choosing which roads to resurface, city staff considered five factors including the current road condition, safety risks, and the ability to deliver so late in the construction season, the memo says.



“The focus was on rural type roads since these generally require less coordination with other infrastructure needs,” Alain Gonthier, director of infrastructure services, wrote.



The extra roads are in wards 5, 6, 19, 20 and 21.



In total, the city will complete 69 resurfacing projects on roads this construction season, according to the memo.



All of the road work is expected to be completed before the end of 2017.



Bad roads were by far the most frequent complaint to the City of Ottawa’s service request line.



Between January and June, Ottawa residents made nearly 25,000 calls about potholes and the like.

