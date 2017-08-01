Canada Day left Parliament lawn ragged

All those dancing feet for Canada’s big birthday came with a heavy price on the Parliament Hill lawn, with a cost of over $50,000 to fix damage.

Canadian Heritage, which is responsible for cleaning up the Hill, because they were also responsible for the events, paid $52,525 to clean up and re-sod the great lawn.

Heavy rain and thousands of visitors made the great lawns more of a mud pit in places, with the Ottawa Fire Department having to turn up at one point to drain ponds that had formed.

Heritage said cleanup is always part of the budget.

“There are planned maintenance operational budgets in all of our major events plans for the rehabilitation of the event sites,” said Jon Schofield, a spokesperson for the department.

Crews started work on repairing the lawns with in days of the Canada Day stage coming down.

Parliament Hill wasn’t the only area in need of repair after the soggy national party, with the NCC working on similar repairs at Major’s Hill Park and Confederation Park, which saw thousands of spectators for Ottawa’s Jazz Fest.

The NCC also said it was something they were prepared for and work repairing those parks has also taken place.

Parliament Hill had at peak 21,000 people for the concert, but over the course of the day, the Parliamentary Protective Service estimates they screened 70,000 people.

Spectators had to leave the hill at times due to the lack of washrooms or food beyond the security checkpoints.