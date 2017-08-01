Government seeking 25,000 underpaid workers

The government is trying to track down between 20,000 and 25,000 employees, mostly women, it underpaid over the course of 28 years as part of a massive pay-equity settlement.

The payout comes from a dispute the government settled last year involving Statistical Survey Operations, an offshoot of Statistics Canada that employs operators to conduct surveys on a variety of issues.

Doug Marshall, president of the Union of National Employees, a part of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, said the workers here were primarily female and paid less than people doing similar work elsewhere for the government.

“They’re the people who call you up and ask information or go door to door,” he said.

The settlement covers workers who did the job between 1985 and 2013 and is pro-rated based on the hours someone worked for the agency.

Marshall said the years it took to resolve the dispute shows the extent to which the government’s promised pro-active pay-equity legislation is needed.

Under the current system, unions take the government through a dispute process with a lengthy hearing, which requires them to demonstrate there is another group of employees doing similar work but being paid more.

The government’s promised legislation would reverse the onus, requiring the government to actively review what it pays people looking for inequities.

Marshall said that will be a much more efficient system.

“When you have to wait 30 years and you have settlements where you have to find people or where many have to find their estates or trustees,” he said. “That’s really not what pay-equity was ever meant to be.”

Gayle Morrow, a spokesperson for Statistics Canada, said they expect the average payment in these cases will be between $1,500 and $2,000 and said they have a team looking for current and former employees.

“Administrative records are being reviewed, as well, the agency is using internal communication channels, mail outs, newsletters, online channels and traditional media outlets to inform current and former employees,” she said in an email.

The Liberals have promised their new legislation by 2018. Marshall said there are examples to follow in provincial governments and there is no reason to wait.