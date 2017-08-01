Moose battles rail-removal plan in Chelsea

Another dispute over the removal of railway tracks has led the Moose Consortium to ask the Canadian Transportation Agency to order the town of Chelsea, Que., not to rip up a 20-km section of track that the town intends to replace with a regional bike path.

The Moose Consortium filed an official complaint on Monday with the CTA asking them to block Chelsea from beginning work to remove the track. They are making an ambitious claim: track that has been considered provincial domain for decades is in fact federal track, based on two acts of Parliament from 1887 and 1894, and some ambiguous decisions from the 1980s.

Moose director Joseph Potvin admits it’s a lofty goal.

“Everybody can assume that the sky is tangerine coloured,” he said. “If it’s actually blue, I can declare it’s blue and see what the court says.”

He added, though, that he is optimistic about his case.

Chelsea Mayor Carol Green says that the town’s council has already decided to take a pass on Joseph Potvin’s Moose rail network.

“We just don’t have the density to support a light rail,” she said.

The proposed trail “can link many neighbourhoods along the length of our municipality.”

Part of Potvin’s argument is that the City of Ottawa has already landed itself in hot water for hastily removing track—and blocking Chelsea from doing the same may save future headaches.

It’s another front in a war that Moose is waging with municipalities throughout the National Capital Region. Moose is engaged in a similar conflict with the City of Ottawa, claiming that the city did not properly follow discontinuance processes when it ripped up 240 metres of track near the Princess of Wales Bridge. In Ottawa, it seems more clear-cut that discontinuance rules were not properly followed, as the CTA has seemed to side with Moose in their complaints.

In Chelsea, there is opposition to the track-replacement plan beyond Moose’s complaint.

“There’s been no true public consultation,” said Tim Kehoe, former Ottawa city councillor and chair of the Chelsea Communities Preservation Association. “The only opportunity we’ve had to learn were two information meetings, more than a year ago.”

Kehoe, whose house backs onto the rail corridor, says that the out-of-use railway already functions as a walking and cross-country-skiing path, and most residents with homes along the rail line oppose the plan.

