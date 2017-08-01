Ottawa Airport says it was ready to help stranded air passengers

Air Transat is blaming the Ottawa Airport for hundreds of passengers that were trapped on the tarmac for hours Monday, but the airport says they were ready, willing and able to help if only the airline had asked.



Dozens of planes diverted to Ottawa Monday night because of heavy thunderstorms around Montreal.



One of them was a Transat flight from Brussels with 336 people onboard. After waiting for hours in a sweltering plane some passengers called 911.



Passenger Maryanne Zehil said it was very hot in the plane and that some passengers were having trouble breathing.



She addsed that bottles of water were handed out only after the 911 call. At that point, passengers had been in the Airbus A330 for 15 hours, including eight hours’ flight time.

Air Transat spokesperson Debbie Cabana said the airline had no choice but to land in Ottawa and that ground crews were not prepared.



“Ottawa Airport staff were unable to provide loading bridges or stairs that would have enabled the passengers on the Brussels flight to disembark or our ground crews to replenish the aircraft’s empty drinking water reservoir,” she said.

She said the airline regrets the inconvenience and said delays refuelling the plane forced them to turn off the air conditioning.

The airport disputed Transat’s version of events and said the vessel’s aircrew declined to let passengers off, and that it was ultimately their decision.



“We had a gate available and air stairs ready in the event that the airline decided to deplane,” reads a statement from the airport.



When paramedics and police boarded after the 911 call, the airport said, they brought on bottled water.



The airport’s statement says the flight crew was not responsive.

“The aircrew was non-communicative and did not take us up on our offers to assist further.”



The government currently has a bill in front of the House of Commons that, if passed, would require airlines to respond to tarmac delays that last longer than three hours.



Karen McCrimmon, parliamentary secretary to the minister of transport, said buying a plane ticket is an agreement with the airline and the bill would make each parties rights and responsibilities clearer.