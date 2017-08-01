Ottawa Police seek four suspects in alleged sex assault

Ottawa Police are looking to track down four suspects accused of sexually assault a young girl in a van.



The young girl was taking to three men near the intersection of Innes Road and 10th Line on Friday June 30, around 4:30 p.m. The men encouraged her to enter the vehicle where she was held and assaulted.



The vehicle has been described as a four-door dark coloured car, possibly an older model.

The men police are looking for are described as follows:

A brown skinned male, aged 17 to 20 years old, 5’5” (165 cm), skinny build, dark brown hair, buzz cut with more hair on top and trimmed facial hair. He may have been named Mohammed and was wearing a red shirt, black sweater and white jeans.

A brown skinned male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’6” (168 cm), chubby build, short dark brown hair and dark facial hair. He may have been named “B-Man” and was wearing a shirt with “Brazil” written on it.

A brown skin male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’7” (170 cm), dark facial hair and short dark brown hair. He was wearing a white shirt and jeans.