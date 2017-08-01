Summer weather brings down bus-cancellation numbers

OC Transpo brought its reported cancellations down again in July, falling much lower than all previous months in 2017.

The agency alerts users about cancelations through the @OCTranspoLive Twitter account. Since February Metro has been tracking and collecting those announcements.



July had the least announced cancellations so far in 2017, with just 570 reported across the system — much lower than an average of 1,500 monthly cancellations from February through April and the 936 cancellations in June.

The overall number of trips was also down as OC Transpo curtails service for summer, when ridership tends to be lower. The agency estimates there are between four and five per cent fewer trips in summer months.

The most commonly cancelled routes continued to be the most heavily travelled. Toute 95 was cancelled 70 times in the month of July, the most of any route. It was followed by the 91, with 42 cancellations, and the 94, at 28