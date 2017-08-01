West-end shooting leaves one dead

A 36-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night outside a strip mall in the city’s west end.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Iris Street, near the Ikea. The victim was initially taken to hospital with serious injuries, but by morning he had died, making this Ottawa’s 10th homicide of 2017.

Police have not released the identity or any further information about the victim.

The shooting took place outside a patio restaurant, but police have said that they do not believe that the incident was related to the businesses in any way.

The parking lot where the shooting took place remains cordoned off by police as the investigation continues.