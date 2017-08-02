Agency to investigate tarmac delays

The Canadian Transportation Agency wants answers after hundreds of passengers were left stranded on Ottawa airport’s tarmac.

Dozens of planes were diverted to Ottawa because of thunderstorms over Montreal Monday, including two Air Transat flights.



Forced to endure six hours waiting on the plane with no air conditioning, passengers eventually called 911 when one was in distress.



The Ottawa Airport and the airline blamed each other Tuesday for the problems, with the airline claiming the airport was unprepared for the influx of passengers and the airport claiming the airline refused assistance.



Air Transat has been ordered to explain what happened to the agency, which is attempting to determine whether the airline respected its carriage contract.

The CTA is empowered to investigate cases like this. And bill currently in Parliament would allow the agency to investigate cases where it believes a contract has been breached.