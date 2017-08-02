Over 200 languages now spoken in Canada: census

Canadians are speaking more languages from more parts of the world, while also doing more to learn the two official languages, pushing bilingualism rates up.



New numbers from Statistics Canada show English-French bilingualism reached 18 per cent in Canada, the highest proportion it has ever been.



In a change from previous years, the numbers are being driven not just by French people in Quebec learning English, but by the reverse.



“This time around there is an increase in French-English bilingualism in almost every province and territory,” said Jean-Pierre Corbeil, an assistant director focused on language with the agency.

“The youth population going to French Immersion programs is really increasing. It’s almost double what it was five years ago.”

Official languages are not the only ones growing however with over 200 languages now spoken in Canada according to the census.

Mandarin is the most common non-official language in the country, followed by Cantonese, Punjabi, Tagalog, Spanish and Arabic.

Statistics Canada added a prompt to the online census, which allows people to report their language as Chinese. The prompt asks people to be more specific.

The number of people who speak neither English or French at home now represents 21.1 per cent of the Canadian population. Corbeil said that might seem alarming to some, but it’s important to keep that in perspective, because it’s spread across many languages.