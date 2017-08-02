Hazmat team investigates potential drug lab

The hazardous materials team was called to a house on Percy Street in Centretown late Tuesday night to investigate a potential drug lab.

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody as a result.

Police at the scene said that they were responding to a call from a women who said that her ex-boyfriend may have been producing drugs of some kind at the semi-detached house. Given the presence of a number of chemicals—and what was being described as an “odour”—the hazmat team was called in to investigate.

Much of the area was closed to traffic on Tuesday, though it became quickly apparent that there was no risk of fire or explosion as fire officials investigated.