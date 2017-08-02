Overdoses drop slightly in July
The total number of suspected overdoses has risen to over 800 in 2017.
The number of suspected drug overdoses in Ottawa dropped slightly over the month of July, to 122, down from 134 over the month of June.
It does, however, bring the total number of overdoses to 822 so far in 2017, a 27 per cent increase over roughly the same period last year.
The rising numbers reflect a serious, and steady, trend: since the start of 2017, only two months have had fewer than 100 overdoses, the last of which was back in March.