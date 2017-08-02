People are getting out of parking tickets because courts are too slow
Thousands of dollars in unpaid parking tickets in Ottawa are being wiped from the record, thanks to a 2016 ruling by the Supreme Court meant to ensure a defendant’s right to a speedy trial.
Earlier in July, the city’s prosecution unit agreed to toss out 14 parking tickets, written between October 2015 and January 2016, because they had more than a year and a half to go to trial.
The city says that while they have a “relatively short time to trial average,” some additional resources are forthcoming.
“Such occurrences are rare and mitigation measures are implemented,” said Stuart Huxley, senior legal counsel for the clerk’s office, “including, for example, additional court sessions, which will occur this summer and into the fall in order to maintain timeliness in court scheduling.”
The tickets were dismissed in part due to a 2016 Supreme Court ruling, known as the Jordan decision, that set deadlines for the length of time between charges and a trial. The Supreme Court said that provincial courts, which deal with parking tickets, must be able to grant a defendant a trial within 18 months. (For superior courts, the ruling established a guideline of 30 months.)
With that said, however, the city does not seem worried. “The prosecution of provincial offences at the Ottawa Provincial Offences Court has not seen any significant issues relating to delays in prosecuting matters to trial, any more so than before the decision in R. v. Jordan was handed down,” said Huxley.
Delays in parking ticket court stand to cost the city a large chunk of change.
The Ottawa Citizen reported that there was over $39 million in outstanding parking tickets. In a given year, the city rakes in roughly $19.5 million in revenue from parking fines.
