Woman arrested in john robbery

A sex worker who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a “john” on July 4 surrendered to police.

Stacy Steele, 24, turned herself in to police on Monday evening, and has been charged with single counts of robbery and mischief under $5,000.

Steele was wanted in connection with an incident in which she allegedly called in a third party — a man who as yet has not been identified — to assault and rob a man who says that Steele demanded payment that he claims he had already provided.