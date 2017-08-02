Woman arrested in john robbery
Stacy Steele, 24, turned herself in to police on Monday night
A sex worker who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a “john” on July 4 surrendered to police.
Stacy Steele, 24, turned herself in to police on Monday evening, and has been charged with single counts of robbery and mischief under $5,000.
Steele was wanted in connection with an incident in which she allegedly called in a third party — a man who as yet has not been identified — to assault and rob a man who says that Steele demanded payment that he claims he had already provided.
Steele will appear in court later this month. Police are asking that anyone with further information about the unidentified man to contact them.