Fire crews tackle two-alarm fire in Hintonburg
The house was vacant at the time, and no injuries have been reported.
Ottawa fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Hintonburg on Wednesday evening.
A two-and-a-half storey home at 179 Armstrong St. caught fire around 9 p.m. last night, according to Ottawa Fire Services. Shortly after arriving on the scene, the fire was upgraded and another crew was called in.
Ottawa Fire officials say that the house was vacant at the time, and there have been no injuries associated with the blaze.
Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire or released any information about the extent of the damage.