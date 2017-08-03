Fire crews tackle two-alarm fire in Hintonburg

Ottawa fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Hintonburg on Wednesday evening.

A two-and-a-half storey home at 179 Armstrong St. caught fire around 9 p.m. last night, according to Ottawa Fire Services. Shortly after arriving on the scene, the fire was upgraded and another crew was called in.

Ottawa Fire officials say that the house was vacant at the time, and there have been no injuries associated with the blaze.