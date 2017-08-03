Five things happening this long weekend, Aug. 4 to 7

Capital BBQ Fest (Friday to Sunday)

The Capital BBQ Festival features live bands, demos and, of course, lots of food, with four BBQ contests, including one for kids. The festival has free admission.



Busker Fest (All weekend)

The Ottawa Busker Festival is back on Sparks Street. The annual festival features street performers from around the world. Check out clowns, jugglers, acrobats and magicians.



Sound of Light Fireworks (Saturday)

The Sound of Light Fireworks show at the Casino du Lac-Leamy starts Saturday night with a performance from Ontario. The sky above the Ottawa River will light up with a pyromusical show commemorating Canada's 150.



The Well-Being of Wet Beings (Sunday)

Learn about the amphibians of Gatineau Park through games and activities for the whole family at Blanchet Beat at Meech Lake. The emphasis will be on frogs and how you can protect them.

