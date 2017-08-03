Indigenous languages need funding to survive: Bellegarde

The National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Perry Bellegarde, said new census numbers on Indigenous languages are encouraging, but much more needs to be done to ensure Canada’s original languages live on.



Census data released Wednesday show that more Canadians speak an Indigenous language at home than claim one as their mother tongue.

In the 2016 numbers, 213,320 people identified an Indigenous language as their mother tongue — virtually unchanged since 2011 — but the number of people who said they spoke a language at home was 228,700 people.

Many older Indigenous people lost their language when they were forced to attend residential schools. Those numbers suggest that people who didn’t grow up with the language are now learning.



Bellegarde said that’s an encouraging sing, but it’s only a start.



“There has to be greater energy, greater focus and more resource put to revitalizing our languages,” he said. “None of our languages are safe.”

Bellegarde said the AFN is working with the government on an Indigenous Languages Act, which was recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He said such legislation could help guarantee funding for educators. He said it’s been proved to be something that helps kids.

“When First Nations students are fluent, they’re more successful in school and therefore more successful in life.”

He said funding is required to document endangered languages.

“Some (of the languages) you might just have to capture and digitize because you have only two or three fluent speakers left.”

He said language is fundamental to Indigenous rights.

“If you use your language, that is tied to your right to self-determination.”