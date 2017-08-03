Mayor wants Canada Post out of bike lanes

The city wants Canada Post to make it extra clear to their drivers: bike lanes are no place for their trucks.

Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Keith Egli, chair of the transportation committee, penned a letter to the Crown corporation’s CEO this week asking for greater assurance the company will not block lanes.



In Toronto, the company came under heavy scrutiny for parking in bike lanes. That prompted a lengthy statement and a reminder to drivers to stay clear of the lanes.



A Canada Post spokesperson told Metro last week their drivers would stay clear of lanes in Ottawa as well, but Watson and Egli’s letter asks that point be made clear.

“We were encouraged to read in the Metro that Canada Post spokesperson Jon Hamilton recently said that, ‘our employees are expected to follow the traffic laws when serving customers, which includes no-stopping zones like bike lanes,’” reads the letter.

“The City of Ottawa is formally requesting that an official statement be made similar to the one issued to your Toronto-based employees.”

Egli said they want to be sure the corporation is treating Ottawa just as it would Toronto.

“There is absolutely no reasons why the residents of Ottawa — pedestrians, cyclists, drivers — should be treated any differently,” he said. “We wanted to ensure that message was given in a consistent way to all the Canada Post employees.”

He said the clear statement Canada Post made to its Toronto employees raised question for him.

“Isn’t that odd that the instruction is given in Toronto, but it’s not given anywhere else in the country.”