News / Ottawa

Ottawa police investigating stabbing

Suspect fled scene.

Ottawa Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing.

Metro File / Ottawa Staff

Ottawa Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing.

Police are investigsating a stabbing on an OC Transpo bus early Thursday morning.

They were called about 2:10 a.m. to the intersection of Albert and Kent and found a male victim on board the bus with a stab wound.

The assailant fled the scene but is described as a black male between 18 and 22 years old, six-foot-two, thinly built and clean-shaven with long, braided hair.

He was said to be wearing an army-camouflage jacket and skinny jeans.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Ottawa Views

More...