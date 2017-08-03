Ottawa police investigating stabbing
Suspect fled scene.
Police are investigsating a stabbing on an OC Transpo bus early Thursday morning.
They were called about 2:10 a.m. to the intersection of Albert and Kent and found a male victim on board the bus with a stab wound.
The assailant fled the scene but is described as a black male between 18 and 22 years old, six-foot-two, thinly built and clean-shaven with long, braided hair.
He was said to be wearing an army-camouflage jacket and skinny jeans.