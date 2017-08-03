Ottawa Public Health warning about Lyme disease
Human infections up this year
Ottawa Public Health is concerned about an uptick in Lyme disease cases and is warning the public to take precautions.
So far there have been 38 human cases this year, compared to 27 cases at this time last year. In all of 2016, there were 74 cases compared to just 19 cases four years prior.
The disease is spread through tick bites and can cause a variety of symptoms. Public Health recommends wearing long clothing, staying on trails when hiking and checking carefully for ticks that may have attached themselves.