Explainer: Managed opioid programs

The Shepherds of Good Hope, in the ByWard Market , is expecting to launch a managed opioid program this fall — just the second such program in Canada. (The first is at Vancouver’s Crosstown Clinic.)

Managed opioid programs, another tool in the fight against the overdose crisis, are less well understood than safe injection sites, so Metro spoke with a harm reduction expert about what these programs can bring to the fight against overdoses.



What is a managed opioid program?

Essentially, managed opioid programs seek to replace street drugs with prescribed opioids that are safer.



The idea is that, in addition to providing safe injection sites, it is important to provide safe injection drugs.

“Unless people have access to safer substances, there’s no safer injections,” said Marilou Gagnon, an associate professor in nursing at the University of Ottawa, and member of Coalition of Nurses and Nursing Students for Supervised Injection Services.

What kind of drugs are they using?

At Shepherds of Good Hope, patients will be prescribed hydromorphone, an opioid that is roughly five times stronger than morphine. Some managed opioid programs also use prescription heroin. Gagnon says it is about finding what works best for the patients, rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all model.

Is this different than methadone clinics?

Methadone is primarily used to try to wean people off other opioids, not to provide safer substances. Methadone “won’t give you anything close to what you’re looking for on an opiate,” said Gagnon. “Often people end up stopping, or they just don’t like the approach and how it makes them feel.”

Do managed opioid programs work?

A 2008 study of the prescription heroin program at the Crosstown Clinic found that prescription heroin was more effective than methadone therapy, particularly for those who struggled with methadone. A 2016 follow-up study also found that hydromorphone was just as effective as prescription heroin.