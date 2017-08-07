Human case of West Nile confirmed in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus in Ottawa for 2017.

The virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, can cause serious illness in a small number of cases.

Most people will develop no symptoms, but about 20 per cent can experience flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches and a rash, according to public health.

Rarely the virus can invade the central nervous system.

This happens in less than one per cent of infections and is most common in older adults, as well as in people with weakened immune systems.

Mosquito trapping and testing throughout the urbanized areas of Ottawa has found northern house mosquitoes (Culex pipiens) that tested positive for the virus.

The mosquito prefers to live and breed around human habitations, and so residents in all areas of the city are at risk of being exposed, according to Ottawa Public Health.