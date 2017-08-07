OC Transpo route changes coming this fall

More changes are coming to OC Transpo bus routes and numbers this September as the transit agency continues to rejig its network in advance of the opening of the Confederation Line next year.



As part of OC Transpo’s ongoing ‘Ready for Rail’ campaign, seven routes will be re-named beginning on Sept. 3.



Some routes, like the 114 and the 128 to Greenboro, are being combined into a single, frequent-service route. Others, like the 62, 91, and 94 (among others) are having their schedules altered.

Confusing? At times, yes.



But it’s all part of a larger shift for OC Transpo. When the Confederation Line opens, OC Transpo will be moving towards a branch-feeder system, and away from its current bus rapid transit system.



As part of this shift, OC Transpo is aiming for a more sensible numbering system. As part of the 2018 transit network, routes will be named according to their geography: for instance, all routes in the 60s, 160s, and 260s will service Kanata, while the 30s, 130s, and 230s will service Orleans.



The new numbering system will be in place by the time the LRT opens, according to OC Transpo, and both numbers will be displayed on altered routes for some time after the switch to allow riders to catch up to the change.

Until then, though, make sure to keep Google Maps on hand.

