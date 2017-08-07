Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting child under 12

Police have charged an Ottawa man for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl and making child pornography.

The girl in the incident was under 12 years old, according to an Ottawa Police Services media release.

Ottawa police's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) Section charged Karl Njolstad, 54, with several offences following an investigation.

Njolstad was known to invite children from the Uplands Drive neighbourhood into his home to make movies, according to police.

He then surreptitiously recorded children changing their clothes, the release says.

Police say he also sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 12 while making child pornography.

He is facing charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, possession and production of child pornography, and voyeurism.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

SACA investigators are concerned there may be other victims.