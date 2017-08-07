News / Ottawa

Ottawa police search for missing Vanier woman

Brandi Taggart, 27, was last seen Saturday night

Brandi Taggart, 27, has been missing since Saturday, August 5, 2017. She was last seen in Vanier around 10:45 p.m.

Handout / Ottawa Police Services

Brandi Taggart, 27, has been missing since Saturday, August 5, 2017. She was last seen in Vanier around 10:45 p.m.

Ottawa police are looking for Brandi Taggart, 27, who hasn't been seen since Saturday night.
Taggart, a Caucasian female with a slim build, was last seen in the 100 block of Carillon Street in Vanier, around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
She is described as five-foot-three, with blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and tattoos of the words "Eric" and "Carter."
At the time she went missing, she was wearing a grey, purple and green crop top, black pin-striped Lululemon pants, and red and black Under Armour sandals.
Anyone with information on Taggart's whereabouts is asked to call the Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.
Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the Ottawa Police iOS app.
 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Ottawa Views

More...