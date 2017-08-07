Ottawa police search for missing Vanier woman

Ottawa police are looking for Brandi Taggart, 27, who hasn't been seen since Saturday night.

Taggart, a Caucasian female with a slim build, was last seen in the 100 block of Carillon Street in Vanier, around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

She is described as five-foot-three, with blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and tattoos of the words "Eric" and "Carter."

At the time she went missing, she was wearing a grey, purple and green crop top, black pin-striped Lululemon pants, and red and black Under Armour sandals.

Anyone with information on Taggart's whereabouts is asked to call the Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the Ottawa Police iOS app.

