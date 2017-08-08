Condo sales drive healthy real estate market
After a number of years of so-so results, the condo market appears to be heating up
An increase in condo sales is driving the continued strength of Ottawa’s real estate market, according to data from the Ottawa Real Estate Board.
While the sale of residential properties has remained steady, the sale of condos has increased: in July alone, there was a nearly 20 per cent increase in the number of condos sold. Over the first seven months of the year, condo sales are up more than 25 per cent compared to 2016.
The numbers, say Rick Eisert, president of the OREB, reflect the increasing strength of Ottawa’s condo market.
“Part of it is affordability,” said Eisert. “It’s in the price range for first-time home buyers. I think that’s sort of what’s been pushing it. We do have quite a bit of inventory, and we haven’t seen a large increase in prices.”
Eisert doesn’t think this is the beginnings of a white-hot market. “I don’t know if we’re going to see the same kind of numbers six months from now,” he said. “In fact, I doubt it, but certainly the numbers will still be good.”
