InFocus: Sharing a new perspective on homelessness

It's an art project that's hoping to foster conversations about homelessness in Ottawa.

The InFocus project handed out 40 disposable cameras and asked homeless people to share their perspective on how they see the city.

Sean von Dehn was one of the participants.

"I want people to know the reality of, first of all, what it means to be homeless in Canada, nevermind our nation's capital, and also to remind people that it's there," he said.

"People don't see what it's like to be on this end of it, and how hard it is for people to get out of this situation."

On Tuesday afternoon, he sat outside the Salvation Army Shelter on George Street painting. He said the project allowed him to share how he sees the world and its potential for change.

"There's no reason that anybody should not have shelter or not have the basic things that they need," he said.

Project organizers Elizabeth Fitzpatrick and Nina Garacci, worked with the Centre 454 drop-in to distribute most of the cameras, but also walked around and handed some out on the street.

Garacci said that it took them about two months to hand out all the cameras, but as they went along they started to build trust with participants.

"As we went, we learned the areas where people would be more receptive," she said.

They hope the project will change people's thinking about homelessness.

"By having those conversations, those stigmas that you hold start to break down," Fitzpatrick said. "You're not so fearful when you're walking by someone who may be begging on the street. They just seem more human now."

The pair is raising money through a Kickstarter campaign that ends Thursday, in order to put all of the images in a photo book and to hold a gala early next month for the participants.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they were $500 short of their $7,000 goal.