Ottawa's unemployment rate continues to rise

Ottawa’s unemployment rate continued its creep upward over the month of July, now reaching 6.7 per cent — moving further from the low of 4.9 per cent it hit only five months ago.



That rate comes in stark contrast to otherwise positive numbers from national and provincial standpoints: the national unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 per cent (the lowest it has been since October 2008), while Ontario added 26,000 jobs to bring its unemployment rate down to 6.1 per cent.



“It looks like what’s going on is that Ottawa has bucked the trend for the province of Ontario,” says labour economist David Gray, a professor at the University of Ottawa.



The simple unemployment rate is only one way to look at it, though, Gray added.



“There are many indicators of the health of the labour market. One of them is the labour force participation,” while another is the ratio of employment to working age population, he said.



Parsing the numbers a bit adds a bit more detail to the numbers. Despite the unemployment rate’s rising, Ottawa actually added a large number of full-time jobs — nearly 7,500 — but shed 8,800 part-time jobs. The net result, when you factor in the expansion of the labour force itself, is that 3,600 more people were unemployed in July than the month before.



The steepest losses came in the educational services sector, which shed 4,800 jobs in July — likely explained by school being out for the summer — and scientific and technical services, which lost 3,200 jobs.

