Police ask for help identifying possible witnesses in Ashton Dickson shooting
Ottawa Police have released surveillance footage of seven men who may have information about the homicide
Police are asking the public to help them identify seven men who they believe may have information about the killing of Ashton Dickson in late June.
They have released grainy surveillance photos of seven men who they believe were either inside or outside the Mingle Room at 470 Rideau St when the shooting occurred in the early hours of June 26th.
Dickson, 25, was an Ottawa native and a rising star in the Canadian football world. He was shot after an altercation at the Mingle Room (which recently closed down). He died on the scene as a result of his injuries.
Police have not yet made any arrests or announced any suspects in the case.
