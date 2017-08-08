Police investigating early-morning stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing that occured early Tuesday morning near Hog's Back Park that left one man with serious injuries.

Police were called to the 900 block of Meadowlands Drive, west of Prince of Wales Drive, shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A man in his 30s had been stabbed, and he was taken to hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

Police were not able to provide any further details about the victim, but were able to say that "the injuries are not life-threatening by any means."