Police issue arrest warrant in human trafficking case
Marina Javier, 33, is accused of recruiting underage girls for human trafficking.
Police have issued an arrest warent for a 33-year-old Ottawa women in connection with human trafficking charges.
Police announced on Tuesday that Marina Javier has been charged with recruiting underage females, at times from group homes, for the purpose of human trafficking.
Javier is described as being 5’2", approximately 183 lbs with dyed grey hair.
Police are concerned that there may be other victims in this case, and are asking anyone with information to contact their human trafficking unit, or to submit a tip through Crimestoppers.
