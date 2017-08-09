Drumming up a celebration of Indigenous cultures around the world

If you were at the National Gallery of Canada yesterday, and you wanted to celebrate Canada’s Indigenous people’s rich history and art, all you had to do was follow the drumming.

David Charette, 25, an Ojibwe from the Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve on Manitoulin Island and current Ottawa resident, has been drumming and singing since he was 12 years old. He’s brought his drumming, both traditional and contemporary, to Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and other locations throughout the world, as well as in Canada, notably in Ottawa when he performed during the One Young World Summit in 2016.

But on Aug. 9, visitors to the National Gallery could listen to his drumming as he performed In recognition of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

“We are all connected in some sort of way. It’s great we honour Indigenous people of each land,” he said. “Making sure we are known in the community as the original people of the land.”

The gallery also included two public tours of the Canadian and Indigenous Art exhibit, on display now until next April, which includes aboriginal works in sculpture, painting, drawing and photography, among others.

Master of ceremonies during the event was Greg “Mista Wasis” Dreaver, a traditional Pow-Wow dancer originally from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation, in Saskatchewan.

Besides art, Charette mentioned important Indigenous contributions such as medicines and cuisine.

“There’s always some kind of aboriginal teachings that can really work with today’s society and provide a benefit,” he said.