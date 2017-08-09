How do you get school kids to eat their veggies? Get them to grow it themselves

Jen Coorsh is fond, it seems, of quoting the environmental writer Michael Pollan. At least twice during a food planting workshop for young people, Croosh reaches for his famous quote: you eat three times a day, so you vote with your fork three times a day.

That mentality—to view food as something that we are deeply connected to, whether we realize it or not—is something that Coorsh, through the Growing Up Organic program, is hoping to instill in children across the Ottawa region.

For the last two years, Growing Up Organic (which has been in operation in various incarnations for a decade) has pivoted towards working in schools, thanks to a funding partnership with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. “The culture in Ottawa is really ripe for this,” said Coorsh, the project manager, noting the popularity of community food programs in many parts of the city.

Their partnership with the OCDSB has Growing Up Organic, which is a group within the Canadian Organic Growers organization, in about six schools each year, where they help the schools build garden plots, and run workshops throughout the year teaching skills like planting, garden layout, harvesting, and seed saving.

“It’s the only partnership of our kind that we know of,” says Coorsh. The program helps students connect their classroom learning with real world applications. They have also successfully run programs in alternate schools. “For folks who don’t connect with the curriculum, this program benefits them the most.”

Over the course of an hour on Wednesday morning, Coorsh leads two groups of students — one group of youth leadership students from the public library, another from the daycare at Devonshire Public School — through exercises that teach them about square foot gardening. (This reporter, not having a green thumb of any sort, learned a thing or two himself.)