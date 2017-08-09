Man charged in early-morning stabbing
A man in his 30s was stabbed around 5:30 a.m. near Meadowlands Drive on Tuesday
Ottawa police have laid charges following an early-morning stabbing near the intersection of Meadowlands Drive and Prince of Wales Drive.
Adam Bashir Abdi, 26, whas been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon after he allegedly stabbed a man around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police have announced that Abdi appeared in court on Wednesday after being arrested on Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.