Ottawa library's Rideau branch temporarily inaccessible later this month

The Ottawa Public Library's Rideau branch will be undergoing improvements that will temporarily close its accessible entrance and accessible washroom later this month.

The accessble entrance will be unavailable from Friday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Sept. 22 inclusive, and the accessible washroom will be unavailable from Monday, Aug. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 10 inclusive.

Tony Westenbroek, acting Rideau branch manager, said the improvements are needed to conform with updated provincial standards.

"They're going to see a wider, easier to navigate approach to the branch and similary with the washrooms, an easier to use accessible washroom," Westenbroek said, saying the existing access to the library had become uneven over time.

He said customers that need accessible services are encouraged to talk to Rideau branch employees because the library can make other arrangements for them depending on their situations.

"Sometimes when changes like this happen we discover that some customers could actually benefit from services like our home-bound services," he said, "Folks who have difficulty getting to a branch, we will actually deliver to their home."

A temporary book drop will be installed outside of the branch.