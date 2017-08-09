Ottawa research team touts breakthrough in fight against heart failure

Promising research into a human protein that can improve the heart’s ability to pump blood may be the key to treating heart failure, particularly right-sided heart failure where there aren’t any good options.



Researchers from the Ottawa Hospital, the University of Ottawa, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute and Carleton University have discovered that a protein called cardiotrophin 1 (CT1) can “trick the heart into growing in a healthy way and pumping more blood,” mimicking the effect on the heart that exercise or pregnancy can have.



The pre-clinical tests have shown CT1 can repair heart damage and improve blood flow in animal models of heart failure.



Heart failure is a leading cause of death and disability in high-income countries and occurs when the heart can’t pump enough blood through the body, often because a heart attack has damaged the heart’s muscle tissue.



“Right-sided heart failure is emerging as a significant component within that larger patient population, and probably now represents 40 to 45 per cent of the people in North America who would be diagnosed with heart failure,” said Dr. Lynn Megeney, senior scientist at the Ottawa Hospital and professor at the University of Ottawa.



Megeney explained that current drug-based treatment for congested heart failure is not effective in treating right-sided heart failure, leaving patients with a transplant as the only option. This is where CT1 may step in to offer a solution.



The first human trials for CT1 are expected in about three to four years; quite fast by medical testing standards.



“Very early on, when we were testing this protein in the animal cell models, the results were so encouraging we thought we should jump ahead right away and start testing the human protein,” he said.



“The human protein turned out to be just as effective at making animal hearts muscle cells, and the animal heart itself, remodel in a beneficial way,” he said.

