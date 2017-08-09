Ottawa's Riviera makes Air Canada's list of best new restaurants
It's the only restaurant from Ottawa to make the cut for this year's long list.
Air Canada has released its annual long list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants — and while Ottawa was almost shut out, Riviera, a fine-dining restaurant on Sparks Street, made the 30-restaurant long list.
Riviera has been receiving accolades since it opened last year. Earlier this year, The Globe and Mail called it “just one of the many signs of promise on the changing Sparks Street these days.”
It’s not necessarily surprising, either, since Riviera comes from successful roots: one of its chefs, Matthew Carmichael, operates El Camino, which was named one of Canada’s best restaurants by Air Canada in 2014.