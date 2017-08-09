Parkdale Food Centre makes public plea for toiletries

Earlier this week, the Parkdale Food Centre completely ran out of toiletries.

Karen Secord, the centre's executive director, said the centre had no soap, no toothpaste, no toilet paper, no shampoo and no feminine hygiene products.

"There was a woman here and she was looking for feminine products and we didn't have any pads," Secord said. "I always think how terrible, how horrific that must be."

The Parkdale Food Centre is a charity located in the Somerset West Community Health Centre, that focuses on providing healthy food as well as community building through a number of programs, including a food bank that serves the area from Bayswater Ave to Island Park Drive, and the Ottawa River to Carling Avenue.

Secord said the centre spends $10,000 a month on food, but they had to make the tough decision to rely solely on donations for toiletries.

“During the school year, we ask schools to do toiletry drives for us,” she said. “In the summer, it is extra hard because people don’t make donations in the summer.”

So Secord send out a plea on social media for more toiletries.

She said several people have already responded, but the centre still needs toothpaste, bar soap and toilet paper.