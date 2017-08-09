Sexual assault trial for UOttawa hockey players delayed

The trial date for Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher, the two members of the University of Ottawa men’s hockey who were charged with sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in February 2014, has been delayed until 2018.

This is the second such delay in the trial: the original August 2016 start date was pushed back until August 21, 2017, because of a medical issue. Now the trial has been pushed back again, until February 5, 2018.

The Ministry of the Attorney General could not be reached to provide details about the reason for the delay.